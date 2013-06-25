Isis Pharma stock leaps, as investigational drug shown to reduce triglycerides in Ph II study

US biotech firm Isis Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: ISIS) saw its shares leap as much as 22% to $26.89 on Monday, after the company revealed that it investigation drug reduced triglycerides in blood and increased the level of "good" cholesterol.
Isis announced data from the Phase II study of ISIS-APOCIIIRx at the American Diabetes Association Scientific Sessions in Chicago, showing that patients with high triglycerides and type 2 diabetes experienced an 88% reduction in apolipoprotein C-III (apoC-III), a 72% reduction in triglyceride levels, a 40% increase in high-density lipoprotein cholesterol (HDL-C), the “good” cholesterol, and improvements in other atherogenic lipid parameters.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze