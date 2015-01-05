Isis Pharma teams up with Janssen on autoimmune disorders in the GI tract

Isis Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: ISIS) has entered into a global collaboration with Janssen Biotech, a unit of US health care giant Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), to discover and develop antisense drugs to treat autoimmune disorders of the gastrointestinal (GI) tract. Isis’ shares rose 3.9% to $63.95 on the news this morning.
The collaboration brings together Isis' RNA-targeted technology platform and the expertise of Janssen in autoimmune disorders and therapeutic formulation to discover and develop antisense drugs that can be locally administered, including oral delivery, to treat autoimmune disorders in the GI tract.
Deal worth a potential $835 million
