Isis Pharmaceuticals appoints Sarah Boye as chief business officer

Isis Pharma (Nasdaq: ISIS), the biopharma Crohn’s disease specialist, has appointed Sarah Boyce to the newly-created chief business officer position.
She will provide strategic leadership of the company’s corporate development activities, including corporate communications, business development, patient advocacy, competitive intelligence and alliance management.
Lynne Parshall, chief operating officer of Isis Pharmaceuticals, said: "Sarah is a proven senior business leader who brings a commitment to science and patients to the commercial aspects of our organization. She has led the commercialization of many important products, been a global business leader for Novartis, Alexion and Forest Laboratories. Sarah's business and marketing expertise in life sciences will complement our strong research and development organization and help ensure that we are maximizing the potential of our assets. I am very pleased to have Sarah join my team and assume responsibility for numerous business activities as well as contribute broadly to the opportunities in our pipeline. Importantly, I am excited about the business expertise and depth Sarah will add to our senior leadership team."
