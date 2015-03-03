Islet Sciences gains certain rights for Phase II SGLT2 inhibitor remogliflozin

US biotech firm Islet Sciences (OTCBB: ISLT) has entered into a license agreement with Brighthaven Ventures (BHV) for exclusive rights to develop and commercialize SGLT2 inhibitor remogliflozin etabonate.

Remogliflozin is in Phase IIb development for type 2 diabetes and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

Financial terms