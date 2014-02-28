Israel's Clal Biotech in talks to sell Andromeda unit

In an announcement to the Stock Exchange, Israeli firm Clal Biotechnology Industries (TASE: CBI) said that, on February 25, Andromeda Biotech, a company owned by CBI (with a 96% fully diluted stake, once the repurchase of Andromeda shares from Teva Pharmaceutical Industries [NYSE: TEVA] is completed) has signed a non-binding term sheet contemplating its sale to an unnamed US based pharmaceutical company.

The consideration, amounting up to several hundred million dollars, would include an immediate payment as well as future milestone-based payments (development/regulatory/sales. In addition, the consideration would include payments derived from the extent of sales of the DiaPep277 (double digits percentage), the drug for the treatment of type I diabetes that is being developed by Andromeda.