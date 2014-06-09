Israel’s OphthaliX updates on clinical developments and strategic plans

Israel-based OphthaliX (OTCqb: OPLI), a majority-owned subsidiary of biotech firm Can-Fite BioPharma (TASE: CFBI) focussed on ophthalmic disorders, today presented an update on its clinical developments and strategic plans:

Glaucoma - The company is focused on the development of CF101 for the treatment of glaucoma, with a Phase II study ongoing in Israel and Europe. The company intends to amend the ongoing Phase II study protocol and continue to the second cohort, where patients will be treated with 2mg CF101 or placebo.

This decision is based on positive data from the psoriasis Phase II/III study currently conducted with CF101 by Can-Fite BioPharma. As a result, there will not be an interim analysis and the full study data is expected to be announced in mid-2015. If successful, the treatment of glaucoma with an oral drug has the potential to be a breakthrough treatment in resolving patient compliance issues with current topical treatments. A third-party validation for the utilization of A3 adenosine receptor agonists for lowering intraocular pressure and treating glaucoma has been recently published by M Francesca Cordeiro, a professor of glaucoma and retinal neuro-degeneration at the University College of London and Imperial College in London, UK.