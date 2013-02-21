Italy's antitrust body investigating Roche and Novartis for alleged cartel

The Italian antitrust authority has opened a cartel investigation of Swiss drug majors Novartis (NOVN: VX) and Roche (ROG: SIX) over allegations they colluded to keep their drugs Avastin (bevacizumab) and Lucentis (ranibizumab injection), used for the treatment of macular degeneration, off the country’s market.
In its statement, the Italian Competition Authority said it is investigating Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, its subsidiary Genentech, Novartis AG, Roche SpA., and Novartis Farma SpA into a suspected cartel in the pharmaceutical sector.
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