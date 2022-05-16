Monday 12 January 2026

iTeos shares hit by Roche failure's impact on GSK-partnered program

Biotechnology
16 May 2022
iteos_therapeutics_big

Swiss pharma giant Roche (ROG: SIX) has not been the only company to suffer in the stock market as a result of the failure of its Phase III trial in lung cancer that was announced last week.

The company has been testing a new kind of cancer med which blocks the TIGIT pathway, in the first-line treatment of people with non-small cell lung cancer. Dubbed tiragolumab, the immunotherapy is being trialled in the SKYSCRAPER-01 study, in combination with the firm’s checkpoint blocker Tecentriq (atezolizumab).

"iTeos is working together with GSK to evaluate how best to proceed"This trial, which has enrolled people with cancers that are high in PDL-1, and therefore good candidates for treatment with a checkpoint blocker, pits the combo therapy against treatment with Tecentriq alone. In an interim analysis, Roche discovered the trial did not meet its co-primary endpoint of progression-free survival, while it was too early to tell regarding the other co-primary endpoint of overall survival.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Uplifting updates for iTeos
13 May 2024
Biotechnology
New kind of checkpoint blocker thwarted by another Phase III miss
11 May 2022
Pharmaceutical
GSK seeks to answer questions on Trelegy Ellipta compared to alternative triple therapies
16 May 2022
Pharmaceutical
Solid pay bump sees off strike threat at GlaxoSmithKline
23 May 2022


Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Biotechnology

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze