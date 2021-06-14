iTeos soars as it inks I-O collaboration with GSK

Further enhancing its immune-oncology presence, UK pharma major GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK) has entered into a collaboration with Belgian biotech iTeos Therapeutics (Nasdaq: ITOS) to co-develop and co-commercialize EOS-448, an anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody (MAb) currently in Phase I development as a potential treatment for patients with cancer.
TIGIT has demonstrated potential as a promising target for the next generation of immuno-oncology therapies based on compelling pre-clinical data and a Phase II randomized clinical trial. News of the deal pushed iTeos’ shares up 39% to $27.82 by late-morning trading, having surged as much as 60%.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze