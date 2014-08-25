J&J affiliate Cilag GmbH International acquires Covagen

Cilag GmbH International, an affiliate of US health care giant Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE: JNJ) Janssen companies, has acquired Covagen AG, a privately-held Swiss biopharmaceutical firm specializing in the development of multi-specific protein therapeutics through the FynomAb technology platform. Financial terms of the transaction have not been disclosed.
The opportunity was identified and facilitated through the Johnson & Johnson Innovation Center in London. The company's lead product, COVA 322, a bispecific anti-tumor necrosis factor (TNF)-alpha/anti-interleukin (IL)-17A FynomAb, is in Phase Ib study for psoriasis and holds potential as a treatment for a broad range of inflammatory diseases including rheumatoid arthritis.
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