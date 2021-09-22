J&J boosts case for single-shot vaccine with new research

A combination of Phase III data and real-world evidence show the safety and efficacy of offering a booster shot of Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE: JNJ) coronavirus vaccine.

The firm has provided the data to the US regulator, and plans to submit to other global regulators to “inform decision-making on local vaccine administration strategies.”

In a large real-world evidence study, J&J found stable vaccine effectiveness of 79% for infections and 81% for hospitalizations.