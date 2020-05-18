J&J collaborates with Vibalogics on COVID-19 vaccine development

Global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) Vibalogics is to manufacture additional clinical trial material for Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE: JNJ) lead COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

The German firm, which specializes in the production of virotherapy products, is working with J&J’s pharmaceutical arm, Janssen Pharmaceutical, on the project.



The trial material will be produced at the company’s GMP-accredited facility in Cuxhaven, with the goal of delivering many thousands of doses of the investigational COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

Chief executive Stefan Beyer said: “This has been a tremendous challenge for everyone at Vibalogics, but one which the entire team has embraced as an opportunity to use our experience and expertise in the global fight against COVID-19.”