J&J hits snag as COVID-19 vaccine contractor failed quality standards

US healthcare giant Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) has revealed the contract manufacturer for the COVID-10 vaccine developed by its subsidiary Janssen has failed on quality.
One batch of drug substance has been identified that did not meet quality standards at Emergent BioSolutions, a site not yet authorized to manufacture drug substance for the firm’s COVID-19 vaccine.
In a news release, J&J said quality control checks had flagged the problem before the problematic batch advanced to the filling and finishing stages of its manufacturing process. It said the issue "was identified and addressed with Emergent," adding that it also informed the US Food and Drug Administration.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze