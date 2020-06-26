J&J's Janssen scraps Stelara study in SLE

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) has axed its late-stage LOTUS study of Stelara (ustekinumab) in systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), due to lack of efficacy. A second, China-based Phase III trial will now not go ahead.

SLE, or lupus, is an autoimmune condition causing inflammation in the connective tissues, which can affect the skin, joints, kidneys, brain, and other organs.

The firm's pharma arm, Janssen, said it made the decision based on data from a pre-planned interim efficacy analysis, and that the outcome would not affect any other development programs for the therapy.