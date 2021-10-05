J&J vaccine could tap into vast market tackling RSV infections

Pushing ahead in the race to develop a vaccine for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) has announced impressive Phase II data and the initiation of late-stage testing.
Results from the CYPRESS study, presented at Infectious Disease Week (IDWeek) 2021, show an 80% efficacy level for its candidate, in adults over the age of 65.
The vaccine is designed to protect against lower respiratory tract disease (LRTD) caused by RSV. The jab also yielded 70% efficacy against any symptomatic acute infection.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.
