Monday 12 January 2026

JAK inhibitors dealt blow with FDA review outcome

2 September 2021
A US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) review of a large clinical trial has led the agency to conclude that JAK inhibitors lead to an increased risk of serious heart-related events such as heart attack or stroke, cancer, blood clots, and death.

The trial compared Pfizer’s (NYSE: PFE) arthritis and ulcerative colitis medicines Xeljanz (tofacitinib) and Xeljanz XR (tofacitinib), which fall in the JAK inhibitor class, and another type of drug called tumor necrosis factor (TNF) blockers, in patients with rheumatoid arthritis.

Final results also showed an increased risk of blood clots and death with the lower dose of Xeljanz. A prior drug safety communication based upon earlier results from this trial, reported an increased risk of blood clots and death only seen at the higher dose.

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech'
9 January 2026
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

