Jakafi closer to nabbing new GVHD approval

Incyte Corporation (Nasdaq: INCY) has announced that the Phase III trial of Jakafi (ruxolitinib) in steroid-refractory or steroid dependent chronic graft-versus-host disease (GVHD) met its primary endpoint of superior overall response rate (ORR) at week 24, compared to best available therapy (BAT).

Jakafi also met key secondary endpoints, significantly improving patient-reported symptoms and failure-free survival.

Incyte will prepare these data for submission to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), seeking approval in patients with steroid-refractory or steroid dependent GVHD.