Janssen and HemoShear identify vascular health benefits of RA drugs

US biotech firm HemoShear and Janssen Research and Development, a subsidiary of US health care giant Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) plan to report data showing that a subset of compounds used to treat rheumatoid arthritis (RA) also suppress inflammation and have the potential to promote vascular health.
Data will be discussed in a joint poster presentation at the American College of Rheumatology Annual Meeting in Boston, MA, this weekend.
The prevalence of atherosclerosis is increased around two-fold in RA patients. Both diseases are chronic inflammatory conditions that share molecular links including IL-6 and TNFa signaling. Current treatments for RA target interleukin (IL)-6, the IL-6 receptor, TNFa and the protein kinase, JAK.
