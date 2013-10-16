Janssen-Cilag files European approval of combination medicine for HIV-1

US health care giant Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JN) subsidiary Janssen-Cilag International NV has submitted a Marketing Authorization Application to the European Medicines Agency seeking approval for a once-daily single tablet fixed-dose antiretroviral combination product.
The single tablet contains darunavir, a protease inhibitor developed by Janssen, with cobicistat, a pharmacokinetic enhancer or boosting agent, developed by US biotech firm Gilead Sciences (Nasdaq: GILD) for use in combination with other HIV-1 medicines.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze