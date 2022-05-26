Janssen gains EC green light for CAR-T therapy Carvykti

Following a European Medicines Agency recommendation in March, the European Commission has now granted formal approval for Carvykti (ciltacabtagene autoleucel, or cilta-cel), from Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE: JNJ) subsidiary Janssen

The chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) drug is cleared for the treatment of adults with heavily pre-treated relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma. This marks the first approval of this therapy outside of the USA, where it as approved by the Food and Drug Administration for the same indication in March this year.

What this means for patients and the medical community: