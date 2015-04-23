Janssen presents Phase III data on simeprevir and sofosbuvir at EASL

Janssen Sciences Ireland, a unit of US health care giant Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), today presented positive results for its hepatitis C treatment simeprevir plus sofosbuvir in genotype 1 hepatitis C virus at The International Liver Congress 2015 of the European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL) in Vienna.
Late-breaking results from the Phase III OPTIMIST-1 and OPTIMIST-2 trials highlight the clinical outcomes of simeprevir (marketed by Janssen as Olysio) in an all-oral combination regimen in a wide range of patients with hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection.
"The new data for simeprevir presented at The International Liver Congress confirms its efficacy when combined with sofosbuvir in an all-oral, ribavirin-free regimen for HCV patients, including those who are treatment-naive and treatment-experienced, both with and without cirrhosis," said Gaston Picchio, hepatitis disease area leader, Janssen, adding: "These data further demonstrate the role of simeprevir within the HCV treatment landscape, as it provides patients with an important therapeutic option."
