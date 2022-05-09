Janssen pulls out of deal with Bavarian Nordic

Denmark-based vaccine developer Bavarian Nordic (OMX: BAVA) saw its share drop more than 9% to 120.55 kroner by close of trading today on news that Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) subsidiary Janssen had terminated certain collaboration and license agreements.
The accord was aimed at leveraging Bavarian Nordic’s MVA-BN (Modified Vaccinia Ankara - Bavarian Nordic) technology to develop potential vaccines against the hepatitis B virus and human papillomaviruses (HPV).
In its press release, Janssen said it remains committed to its strong collaboration with Bavarian Nordic in the quest to prevent and cure infectious diseases – with collaborations in HIV and Ebola still ongoing.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze