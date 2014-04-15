Janssen releases Phase II data for combination of simeprevir and sofosbuvir

US health care giant Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE: JNJ) Europe-based subsidiary Janssen has announced positive new data from the clinical development program of simeprevir.

The results include final data from cohort 2 of the Phase II COSMOS study of the protease inhibitor simeprevir administered once daily with US biotech major Gilead Sciences’ (Nasdaq: GILD) nucleotide inhibitor sofosbuvir, with and without ribavirin (RBV), in adult patients chronically infected with genotype 1 hepatitis C virus (HCV). The final data, along with an additional analysis from COSMOS cohort 1 and new subgroup analyses of Phase III data in European and genotype 4 HCV patients, were presented at The International Liver Congress 2014 of the European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL) in London.

COSMOS study