Janssen’s hepatitis C drug Olysio cleared in EU

Janssen-Cilag International, a subsidiary of US health care giant Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), says that its next generation protease inhibitor (PI) Olysio (simeprevir) has been granted marketing authorisation by the European Commission for the treatment of adults with genotype 1 and 4chronic hepatitis C (CHC), in combination with other medicinal products, which includes:]
Patient population
Treatment
Duration
Patients with HCV
genotype 1 or 4, regardless
of prior treatment history and who are intolerant
to or ineligible for interferon (IFN) treatment
Simeprevir + sofosbuvir, with or without ribavirin (RBV)
12 weeks
Treatment-naive and prior
relapse patients with genotype 1 or 4 with or without cirrhosis and those co-infected with human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)
Simeprevir + pegylated interferon (PegIFN) + RBV
24 weeks
Treatment with simeprevir must be initiated in combination with PegIFN + RBV and administered for 12 weeks, followed by an additional 12 weeks ofPegIFN + RBV
Prior non-responder patients
(including partial and null
responders) with HCV
genotype 1 or 4 and those co-infected with HIV
Simeprevir + PegIFN + RBV
48 weeks
Treatment with simeprevir must be initiated in combination with PegIFN + RBV and administered for 12 weeks, followed by an additional 36 weeks ofPegIFN + RBV
This marketing authorization represents a significant milestone in the development of new triple therapy hepatitis C (HCV) treatment options for genotype 1 and 4 patients. It also includes simeprevir as part of an all oral 12-week IFN-free direct-acting antiviral (DAA) regimen with or without RBV, in genotype 1 or 4 patients, who are intolerant to or ineligible for IFN treatment, the company noted.
