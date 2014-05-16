Friday 9 January 2026

Janssen’s hepatitis C drug Olysio cleared in EU

Biotechnology
16 May 2014

Janssen-Cilag International, a subsidiary of US health care giant Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), says that its next generation protease inhibitor (PI) Olysio (simeprevir) has been granted marketing authorisation by the European Commission for the treatment of adults with genotype 1 and 4chronic hepatitis C (CHC), in combination with other medicinal products, which includes:]

Patient population

Treatment

Duration

Patients with HCV

genotype 1 or 4, regardless

of prior treatment history and who are intolerant

to or ineligible for interferon  (IFN) treatment

Simeprevir + sofosbuvir, with or without ribavirin (RBV)

12 weeks

Treatment-naive and prior

relapse patients with genotype 1 or 4 with or without cirrhosis and those co-infected with human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)

Simeprevir + pegylated interferon (PegIFN) + RBV

24 weeks

Treatment with simeprevir must be initiated in combination with PegIFN + RBV and administered for 12 weeks, followed by an additional 12 weeks ofPegIFN + RBV

Prior non-responder patients

(including partial and null

responders) with HCV

genotype 1 or 4 and those co-infected with HIV

Simeprevir + PegIFN + RBV

48 weeks

Treatment with simeprevir must be initiated in combination with PegIFN + RBV and administered for 12 weeks, followed by an additional 36 weeks ofPegIFN + RBV

This marketing authorization represents a significant milestone in the development of new triple therapy hepatitis C (HCV) treatment options for genotype 1 and 4 patients. It also includes simeprevir as part of an all oral 12-week IFN-free direct-acting antiviral (DAA) regimen with or without RBV, in genotype 1 or 4 patients, who are intolerant to or ineligible for IFN treatment, the company noted.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
Biotechnology
Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
$160 million Series A round for Alveus
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Beacon Therapeutics’ Series C financing raises over $75 million
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
InduPro Therapeutics inks oncology collaboration with Lilly
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Scenic Biotech
A clinical-stage biotech based in Amsterdam, specializing in "modifier therapy"—an approach that targets genes other than the primary disease-causing one, to restore cellular balance.


More Features in Biotechnology

Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
8 January 2026
$160 million Series A round for Alveus
8 January 2026
Beacon Therapeutics’ Series C financing raises over $75 million
8 January 2026
InduPro Therapeutics inks oncology collaboration with Lilly
8 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze