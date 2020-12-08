Janssen strengthens submission in light chain amyloidosis

The Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) subsidiary Janssen has presented new data from the Phase III ANDROMEDA study, which evaluated Darzalex Faspro (daratumumab and hyaluronidase-fihj) as a treatment for patients with light chain (AL) amyloidosis.

This rare disease is associated with deterioration of vital organs, most notably the heart, kidneys and liver, and has no currently approved therapies.

The data, which were featured in an oral presentation at the American Society of Hematology (ASH) 2020 Annual Meeting, showed a significantly higher complete hematologic response rate with Darzalex Faspro treatment in patients with this potentially fatal blood disorder compared to standard regimen and consistent decreases in markers of disease, indicative of deep hematologic responses.