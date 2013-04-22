Japan briefs: Daiichi Sankyo launches silodosin in China; Fujifilm Diosynth UK unit commissioned

Japanese drug major Daiichi Sankyo (TYO: 4568) says that its subsidiary, Daiichi Sankyo Pharmaceutical (Beijing), has begun marketing silodosin, which was developed for treatment of dysuria associated with benign prostatic hyperplasia.
Silodosin is a selective alpha 1A-adrenoceptor antagonist existing mainly in the prostate which was originally discovered by Kissei Pharmaceutical. By inhibiting the alpha 1A-adrenergic receptor, silodosin relieves tension in the prostate, lessens pressure and reduces urethral resistance to treat dysuria associated with benign prostatic hyperplasia.
Silodosin has been jointly marketed in Japan since May 2006 by Daiichi Sankyo and Kissei Pharmaceutical under the brand name, Urief. Through the launch of silodosin and other innovative pharmaceuticals, Daiichi Sankyo is committed to increasing its presence in the fast-growing Chinese pharmaceutical market.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze