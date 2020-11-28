Sunday 11 January 2026

Japan nod for HCC indication on Takeda's Cabometyx

Biotechnology
28 November 2020
takeda_corporate_large

Shares of US drugmaker Exelixis (Nasdaq: EXEL) gained 3.6% to $19.41 on Friday, after it revealed that its Japanese marketing partner, Takeda Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4502), had received approval from the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare (MHLW) to manufacture and market Cabometyx (cabozantinib) as a treatment for patients with unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) that has progressed after prior systemic therapy.

Takeda’s application is based on the results of two clinical trials in patients with advanced HCC who had received prior systemic therapy: CELESTIAL (XL184-309), a global, randomized, placebo-controlled, double-blind Phase III clinical trial, and Cabozantinib-2003, a Phase II clinical trial conducted in Japan. The CELESTIAL trial was the basis for the Cabometyx approvals in the USA and the European Union for the treatment of patients with HCC who have been previously treated with sorafenib.

“Hepatocellular carcinoma causes approximately 30,000 deaths in Japan each year and is a leading cause of cancer-related death worldwide,” said Michael Morrissey, president and chief executive of Exelixis. “The approval of Cabometyx in Japan is an exciting next step toward bringing this treatment to liver cancer patients who otherwise have limited treatment options following prior systemic therapy. We’re proud to collaborate with Takeda as we work to bring this treatment to patients in Japan,” he added.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Takeda to commercialize and develop cabozantinib in Japan
31 January 2017
Biotechnology
Japanese pair join trial of Opdivo combo
22 August 2018
Pharmaceutical
Takeda Pharmaceutical: first Japan, then the world
27 October 2020
Pharmaceutical
New therapies to overcome the unmet needs in hepatocellular carcinoma, says analyst
11 December 2020


Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Biotechnology

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze