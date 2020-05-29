Sunday 11 January 2026

Japan's MHLW approves additional use for Xtandi

Biotechnology
29 May 2020
The Japan Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare (MHLW) has approved Xtandi (enzalutamide), an oral androgen receptor signaling inhibitor, for the treatment of prostate cancer patients with distant metastasis, says Japanese drugmaker Astellas Pharma (TYO: 4503), whose shares closed up 2.13% at 1,915 yen today following the announcement.

With this approval, Xtandi is now indicated for the treatment of metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer (mHSPC), a form of prostate cancer that has spread to other parts of the body and still responds to a medical or surgical treatment that lowers testosterone.

This is in addition to an existing indication for castration-resistant prostate cancer (CRPC). For the last fiscal year ended March 31, Astellas reported sales of 102.1 billion yen (~$1 billion) for Xtandi, up 28% on the previous year.

