Japanese approval for Actelion's epoprostenol "ACT"

Europe’s largest biotech firm Actelion (SIX: ATLN) yesterday announced that Japan's Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare had granted approval for its epoprostenol "ACT" (0.5mg and 1.5mg) for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH).

Satoshi Tanaka, president of Actelion Japan and chairman of Actelion South Korea, commented: "Unlike other epoprostenol formulations approved for PAH, Epoprostenol "ACT" has greater stability. This provides unique benefits, such as a more flexible preparation of the medication and infusion of the product within 24hrs at room temperature."