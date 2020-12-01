Japanese deal gives Biohaven the edge in oral CGRP inhibition

Boosting its position as the leading developer of oral CGRP-receptor blockers, Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE: Biohaven) has entered into a global collaboration and license deal with Japan’s Sosei Group (TSE: 4565).
Biohaven is picking up global rights to develop a portfolio of novel small molecules of this kind, discovered by Sosei, which itself has a significant interest in CGRP drug discovery.
The drugs are being developed to treat a range of CGRP-mediated disorders, and includes lead candidate HTL0022562, which has “promising and differentiated properties for further investigation in human trials,” the company said.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze