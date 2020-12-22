Japanese-Polish collab to exploit new protein targeting science

Sosei Group (TYO: 4565) and Captor Therapeutics are kicking off a collaboration to discover and develop drugs focused on G protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs).
Sosei, one of leaders in this area, is partnering with the privately-held Polish firm in order to leverage its expertise in targeted protein degradation (TPD).
This approach utilizes the body’s natural process for degrading proteins, diverting the mechanism using small molecules to eliminate diseases.
