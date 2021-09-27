Jasper Therapeutics goes public via SPAC deal

US hematopoietic cell transplant therapies biotech Jasper Therapeutics says it has completed its business combination with Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation (Nasdaq: AMHC), a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) sponsored by affiliates of Avego Management and Metalmark Capital.
The business combination closed on September 24, 2021, as a result of which, the combined company will operate as Jasper Therapeutics, and, on or about September 27, 2021, its shares of voting common stock and warrants are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol “JSPR” and “JSPRW,” respectively.
“The completion of our merger and companion PIPE transaction allows Jasper to debut as a public company with greater than $100 million in new capital proceeds to advance the clinical development of JSP191, our first-in-class anti-CD117 monoclonal antibody in development as a targeted, non-toxic conditioning agent, and our novel mRNA engineered hematopoietic stem cell platform through significant milestones in 2022 and into 2023,” said Jeet Mahal, chief financial officer of Jasper.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze