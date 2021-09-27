Jasper Therapeutics goes public via SPAC deal

US hematopoietic cell transplant therapies biotech Jasper Therapeutics says it has completed its business combination with Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation (Nasdaq: AMHC), a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) sponsored by affiliates of Avego Management and Metalmark Capital.

The business combination closed on September 24, 2021, as a result of which, the combined company will operate as Jasper Therapeutics, and, on or about September 27, 2021, its shares of voting common stock and warrants are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol “JSPR” and “JSPRW,” respectively.

“The completion of our merger and companion PIPE transaction allows Jasper to debut as a public company with greater than $100 million in new capital proceeds to advance the clinical development of JSP191, our first-in-class anti-CD117 monoclonal antibody in development as a targeted, non-toxic conditioning agent, and our novel mRNA engineered hematopoietic stem cell platform through significant milestones in 2022 and into 2023,” said Jeet Mahal, chief financial officer of Jasper.