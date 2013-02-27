Jazz Pharma and Concert ink deal on deuterium-modified sodium oxybate

US drugmakers Jazz Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: JAZZ) and Concert Pharmaceuticals have entered into an exclusive license agreement that provides Jazz worldwide rights to develop and commercialize Concert’s deuterium-modified sodium oxybate (D-SXB) compounds, including C-10323. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Sodium oxybate is the active ingredient in Xyrem, a prescription medicine marketed in the USA by Jazz s to treat two of the key symptoms of narcolepsy, a serious neurological disorder that affects around 157,000 people in the USA.