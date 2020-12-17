John Rim becomes president and CEO of Samsung Biologics

South Korean contract development and manufacturing organization Samsung Biologics (KRX: 207940.KS) says that John Rim will become its president and chief executive, with immediate effect.
Prior to being appointed CEO, Mr Rim served as executive vice president at Samsung Biologics for the past three years and was a key senior leadership contributor in driving the company’s success through a strong focus on client satisfaction and global business acumen. He was also instrumental in rapidly expanding the manufacturing portfolio across Samsung Biologics and for the continuous operational excellence in Plant 3, the world’s largest manufacturing capacity at a single site. As CEO, Mr Rim will continue to serve on the company’s board as an inside director offering his in-depth industry experience and global background.
Prior to joining Samsung Biologics in 2018, Mr Rim worked for Genentech/Roche (ROG: SIX) in a variety of senior global leadership roles in technical operations, product development, and R&D in the USA and Europe.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze