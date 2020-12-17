Monday 12 January 2026

John Rim becomes president and CEO of Samsung Biologics

Biotechnology
17 December 2020
samsungbiologicsbig

South Korean contract development and manufacturing organization Samsung Biologics (KRX: 207940.KS) says that John Rim will become its president and chief executive, with immediate effect.

Prior to being appointed CEO, Mr Rim served as executive vice president at Samsung Biologics for the past three years and was a key senior leadership contributor in driving the company’s success through a strong focus on client satisfaction and global business acumen. He was also instrumental in rapidly expanding the manufacturing portfolio across Samsung Biologics and for the continuous operational excellence in Plant 3, the world’s largest manufacturing capacity at a single site. As CEO, Mr Rim will continue to serve on the company’s board as an inside director offering his in-depth industry experience and global background.

Prior to joining Samsung Biologics in 2018, Mr Rim worked for Genentech/Roche (ROG: SIX) in a variety of senior global leadership roles in technical operations, product development, and R&D in the USA and Europe.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Samsung and PharmAbcine to work together on novel candidate
6 April 2020
Biotechnology
Regulator fines Samsung BioLogics, calls for CEO to be fired
15 November 2018
Biotechnology
Samsung Biologics links with Kanaph to develop retinal disease therapies
24 September 2020
Biotechnology
GSK deal with Samsung to ensure supply of biologics
22 May 2020




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Biotechnology

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze