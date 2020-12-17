John Rim becomes president and CEO of Samsung Biologics

South Korean contract development and manufacturing organization Samsung Biologics (KRX: 207940.KS) says that John Rim will become its president and chief executive, with immediate effect.

Prior to being appointed CEO, Mr Rim served as executive vice president at Samsung Biologics for the past three years and was a key senior leadership contributor in driving the company’s success through a strong focus on client satisfaction and global business acumen. He was also instrumental in rapidly expanding the manufacturing portfolio across Samsung Biologics and for the continuous operational excellence in Plant 3, the world’s largest manufacturing capacity at a single site. As CEO, Mr Rim will continue to serve on the company’s board as an inside director offering his in-depth industry experience and global background.

Prior to joining Samsung Biologics in 2018, Mr Rim worked for Genentech/Roche (ROG: SIX) in a variety of senior global leadership roles in technical operations, product development, and R&D in the USA and Europe.