Kadcyla approved for post-surgical use in Japan

Tokyo’s Chugai Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4519) has secured a label update for Kadcyla (trastuzumab) from the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare.

Chugai will now be able to market the therapy, the first HER2-targeting antibody-drug conjugate, for people with HER2-positive postoperative breast cancer.

This approval is based on the results from an open-label, randomized, global Phase III KATHERINE study.