Kamada says study supports alpha-1 antitrypsin Glassia for type-1 diabetes

Israeli biopharma company Kamada (KMDA: TA) says that a comprehensive review of the data available in the literature in support of the mechanism of action of its alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT; trade name Glassia) for the treatment of type-1 diabetes, was published in the August 2014 edition of the peer-reviewed, Journal of Diabetes Science and Technology.

The online version of the review article, titled, “Mechanistic Evidence in Support of Alpha-1 Antitrypsin as a Therapeutic Approach for Type-1 Diabetes” can be accessed at: http://dst.sagepub.com/content/early/2014/08/23/1932296814547096.

“The scientific rationale for Glassia to treat T1D is based on the anti-inflammatory and immunoregulatory activities that AAT holds, which support beta-cells recovery processes from autoimmuno-mediated tissue injury. Past studies have shown that despite having normal serum levels, the AAT of diabetic patients is inactive in this respect, and therefore, unable to cope with the developing inflammation in the beta cells,” noted Pnina Strauss, Kamada’s vice president of clinical development and Intellectual Property, adding: “Additionally, a number of recent studies support the rationale for treating T1D early in the disease diagnosis or the 'honeymoon' period, during which a critical mass of functional beta cells exists. It is hypothesized that Glassia may halt pancreatic inflammation, thereby allowing the survival of active and operating beta cells that secrete insulin, a survival which may allow the patient to reduce dependence on external insulin and eventually decrease disease complications.”