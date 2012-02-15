Karo Bio drops eprotirome and split up plans

There was a double-dose of bad news for Sweden’s Karo Bio (STO: KARO), which this week said it would discontinue the development program for its late-stage cholesterol lowerer eprotirome after an animal study has demonstrated unwanted effects following long-term exposure.
Moreover, the company said, the previously-announced planned spin-off of the preclinical part of operations will not proceed (The Pharma Letter October 26, 2011). Although the firm’s shares were suspended ahead of the announcement, they plunged more than 68% to 0.38 Swedish kronor on the news by close of trading on Tuesday.
The animal study is a toxicology study in which damage to cartilage was seen in dogs that were given eprotirome for up to 12 months. The cartilage damage was apparent only after 12 months exposure and occurred in all animals treated with high doses but was also seen in the lower dose groups. The control animals displayed no damage. These unexpected findings mean that it cannot be excluded that also humans may suffer from similar cartilage damage, the company noted. Chronic treatment with eprotirome must therefore be considered as too risky in relation to the lipid-lowering effect that the current study intends to demonstrate.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze