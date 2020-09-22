Kazia collaborates with Dana-Farber for rare lymphoma

Australian oncology-focussed biotech Kazia Therapeutics (ASX: KZA) has entered into a collaboration with Dana-Farber Cancer Institute (DFCI) in the USA, to investigate the use of Kazia's investigational new drug, paxalisib (formerly GDC-0084), in primary central nervous system (CNS) lymphoma, a potential new indication for the drug.

Last month, Kazia, formerly known as Novogen, was awarded Rare Pediatric Disease designation (RPDD) for paxalisib by the US Food and Drug Administration. Licensed from Roche (ROG: SIX) subsidiary Genentech in late 2016, GDC0084 entered a Phase II clinical trial in March 2018 for glioblastoma multiforme (GBM). Analysts at Edison Investment Research have forecast $450 million peak sales for paxalisib in the GBM segment.

According to Kazia: