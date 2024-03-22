Thursday 18 June 2026

Keytruda plus Lynparza misses in another NSCLC trial

Biotechnology
22 March 2024
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The Phase III KEYLYNK-006 trial evaluating Keytruda (pembrolizumab), Merck & Co’s (NYSE: MRK) anti-PD-1 therapy, in combination with maintenance Lynparza (olaparib), a PARP inhibitor, did not meet its dual primary endpoints of overall survival (OS) and progression-free survival (PFS) for the first-line treatment of certain patients with metastatic non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

The KEYLYNK-006 trial enrolled 1,005 patients with metastatic non-squamous NSCLC with no EGFR, ALK or ROS1 genomic tumour aberrations. Subjects initially received Keytruda in combination with pemetrexed plus investigator’s choice of platinum chemotherapy. The 672 patients who achieved a complete or partial response, or had stable disease, were subsequently randomized in the maintenance portion of the study to receive Keytruda plus either UK pharma major AstraZeneca’s (LSE: AN) Lynparza or pemetrexed.

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