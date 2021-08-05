Keytruda wins FDA priority review based on melanoma trial

US pharma giant Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK) has announced that the Phase III KEYNOTE-716 trial investigating Keytruda (pembrolizumab), its anti-PD-1 therapy, met the primary endpoint of recurrence-free survival (RFS) for the adjuvant treatment of patients with surgically resected high-risk stage II melanoma.
At an interim analysis, treatment with Keytruda as a single agent showed a statistically-significant and clinically-meaningful improvement in RFS compared with placebo as adjuvant therapy for these patients. No new safety signals were observed.
"At Merck, we are innovating to fight cancer earlier"Based on these data, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted a new supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for Keytruda for the adjuvant treatment of adult and pediatric patients with stage IIB or IIC melanoma following complete resection.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze