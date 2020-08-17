Kiadis' COVID-19 announcement sends shares upwards

Netherlands-based Kiadis Pharma (Euronext: KDS) has announced a new research program, K-NK-ID101, that will focus on the development of K-NK cells as a treatment for COVID-19.
This new program marks the start of broader application of Kiadis’ K-NK technology platform as a potential treatment, not only for cancer, but also for infectious diseases.
In support of the K-NK-ID101 program, Kiadis has started collaborating with five Dutch institutions to study different anti-viral mechanisms of Kiadis’ K-NK cell therapy platform against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that caused the COVID-19 pandemic.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze