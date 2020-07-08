Kiadis set to earn 875 million euros for pre-clinical K-NK-cell program

Dutch biopharma Kiadis Pharma’s (Euronext: KDS) shares kick off today, leaping 58% to 2.22 euros by early afternoon, after it announced an exclusive license deal for its previously undisclosed K-NK004 program with French pharma major Sanofi (Euronext; SAN).
The agreement covers Kiadis’ proprietary CD38 knock out (CD38KO) K-NK therapeutic for combination with anti-CD38 monoclonal antibodies, including Sarclisa (isatuximab), Sanofi’s recently approved therapy for patients with multiple myeloma. Additionally, Sanofi has obtained exclusive rights to use Kiadis’ K-NK platform for two undisclosed pre-clinical programs.
