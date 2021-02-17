Sunday 11 January 2026

Kineret approved in Russia for the treatment of CAPS

Biotechnology
17 February 2021
Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (STO: SOBI), also known as Sobi, says that the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation has approved Kineret (anakinra) for the treatment of Cryopyrin associated periodic syndromes (CAPS).

“We are excited to announce the approval of this important treatment and we look forward to serving patients with CAPS in Russia,” said Norbert Oppitz, head of immunology and international at Sobi. “Today’s announcement also marks a significant milestone for Sobi’s future ambition, as Russia is a key market for our geographic expansion strategy over the next five years,” he added.

CAPS are a group of rare genetic autoinflammatory diseases causing a number of inflammatory responses such as fever, pain sensitization, bone and cartilage destruction and acute plasma protein responses. In the most severe form of CAPS, known as Neonatal-Onset Multisystem Inflammatory Disease (NOMID) or Chronic Infantile Neurological, Cutaneous, and Articular syndrome (CINCA), it is associated with increased mortality.

