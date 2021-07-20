Kineta partners with Samsung Biologics on novel I-O option

South Korean contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) Samsung Biologics (KRX: 207940.KS) has inked a strategic partnership agreement with Seattle, USA-based biotech Kineta.
Kineta is working on novel immunotherapies in oncology and is building up to an Investigational New Drug (IND) filing for KVA12.1, a novel anti-VISTA antibody in development for the treatment of solid tumors.
According to the agreement, Samsung Biologics will provide end-to-end CDMO services from cell line development to clinical drug substance and drug product manufacturing.
Kineta has identified VISTA as a key driver of the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment (TME) and a critical myeloid cell immune-checkpoint.
