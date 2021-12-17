Kite and Daiichi Sankyo to expand Yescarta collaboration in Japan

Gilead Sciences (Nasdaq: GILD) subsidiary Kite and Japanese drugmaker Daiichi Sankyo (TYO: 4568) yesterday announced that Yescarta (axicabtagene ciloleucel), a chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy, will be available to patients with relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphomas in Japan through the first treatment center now authorized by Daiichi Sankyo.

Kite and Daiichi Sankyo will also build on the exclusive licensing deal for commercialization rights for axicabtagene ciloleucel in Japan, formalized in January 2017. Both partners are pleased to agree on a broadening of their business collaboration in Japan.

“We are pleased to bring the benefits of axicabtagene ciloleucel to eligible patients in Japan, in collaboration with Daiichi Sankyo,” said Warner Biddle, Kite’s global head of commercial, adding: “Japan has the second-largest number of people diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma globally and we remain committed to bringing our innovative CAR T-cell therapies to additional new markets.”