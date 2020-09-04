Kite files for new Yescarta indication in USA

US biotech major Gilead Sciences’ (Nasdaq: GILD) subsidiary Kite today announced that it has submitted a supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) to the US Food and Drug Administration for Yescarta (axicabtagene ciloleucel) for the treatment of relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma and marginal zone lymphoma after two or more prior lines of systemic therapy.
Yescarta was previously granted Breakthrough Therapy designation (BTD) by the FDA for these indications. If approved, Yescarta would become the first chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-T cell therapy approved for the treatment of relapsed or refractory indolent non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL).
The sBLA submission is supported by data from the primary analysis of the Phase II ZUMA-5 trial, which is being submitted for presentation at an upcoming scientific congress. Findings from an interim analysis of ZUMA-5 were recently presented during an oral session at the 2020 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze