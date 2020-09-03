Kite signs another deal with HiFiBiO

Gilead Sciences’ (Nasdaq: GILD) CAR-T subsidiary Kite and HiFiBiO Therapeutics have entered into a two-year research collaboration and license agreement in acute myeloid leukemia (AML).

Through this second collaboration between the companies, HiFiBiO will use its proprietary technology platforms to identify novel AML targets and anti-AML specific antibodies for Kite’s use in cell therapies.

“Kite is committed to pursuing novel cell therapies for people living with AML,” said Peter Emtage, senior vice president of research at Kite. “To date, most efforts to identify AML-specific targets have focused on mining proteomic datasets, as opposed to individual AML patient samples. We are excited to partner with HiFiBiO, whose innovative technology platform allows for screening of novel targets in AML patient samples, as well as the potential identification of anti-AML antibodies to be harnessed for use in cell therapies for patients,” he noted.