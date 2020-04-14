Sunday 11 January 2026

Kolon TissueGene cleared to resume US Phase III trial for Invossa

Biotechnology
14 April 2020
knee_arthritis_stock_credit_depositphotos

South Korean cell and gene therapies company Kolon Life Science (Kosdaq: 950160) saw its shares leap 30% to 26,900 won on Monday, after it announced that the clinical hold issued by the US Food and Drug Administration in April 2019 has been lifted effective April 10, 2020, and that the company can continue with its knee osteoarthritis (OA) Phase III clinical trial of Invossa (TG-C).

The trial had been suspended due to product identity concerns, the company noted, adding that the firm’s US unit, Kolon TissueGene, has begun activities to resume the Phase III trial and reinitiate enrollment later this year.

The clinical exploration was halted last May after Invossa’s cell line was found to have been mislabeled as cartilage-derived, although it was kidney-derived cells with tumorigenicity. The drug was approved in 2017 as Korea’s first gene therapy, but the mislabeling led to marketing suspension and license revocation in Korea last year, according to Pulse News Korea and other media reports.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Mundipharma acquires Invossa rights in Japan
19 November 2018
Pharmaceutical
Merck and TissueGene will transform future osteoarthritis market, says analyst
25 February 2016
article
TissueGene gets go-ahead for Ph IIa OA trial
16 March 2009
Pharmaceutical
Kolon Life Science handed $33 million fine over Mitsubishi Tanabe dispute
14 January 2021




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Biotechnology

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze