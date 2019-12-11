Kyowa Kirin announces launch of Crysvita in Japan

Japanese drugmaker Kyowa Kirin (TYO: 4151) says that Crysvita (burosumab) was launched in Japan on December 6, 2019. Crysvita is a recombinant fully human monoclonal IgG1 antibody, discovered by Kyowa Kirin, and is the first drug that directly targets fibroblast growth factor 23 (FGF23), a “phosphaturic” hormone.

Kyowa Kirin and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (Nasdaq: RARE) have been collaborating in the development and commercialization of burosumab globally based on a license agreement between the two companies, who launched the drug in the USA in May 2018.

