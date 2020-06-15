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Kyowa Kirin makes Poteligeo available in Europe for mycosis fungoides and Sézary syndrome

Biotechnology
15 June 2020
kyowa-big-1

Having risen a percentage point rise in earlier trading, Japanese drugmaker Kyowa Kirin’s (TYO: 4151) shares closed down almost 2% at 2,725 yen today, despite announcing the roll-out of its rare blood cancer diseases drug Poteligeo (mogamulizumab) in Europe.

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More on this story...

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Additional indication in Japan for Kyowa Hakko's Poteligeo
18 March 2014
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Kyowa Kirin clocks up another FDA nod
9 August 2018
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27 August 2020
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NICE issues positive guidance for Kyowa Kirin's Poteligeo
12 November 2021




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